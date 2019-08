Precision Camshafts on Wednesday said that its stepdown subsidiary MFT Motoren und Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH has bagged contract for supply of over 1.8 lakh sets of machined balancer shaft assemblies from Linamar Antriebstechnik GmbH, Germany, over the life of the program. The aggregate value of the program is estimated to be €26.02 million (₹208 crore). MFT is a leading supplier of machined components to Volkswagen, Audi, Opel, Westfalia and several others.