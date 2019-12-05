Stocks

Company news: Precision Camshafts

| Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 05, 2019

Precision Camshafts on Thursday said CAMS Technology, a promoter group company, on November 29 acquired 50,000 shares of the company from the open market at a market value of about ₹21.51 lakh. Following the acquisition, CAMS Technology holding in Precision Camshafts increased to 65.04 per cent from 64.99 per cent. Shares of Precision Camshafts gained 2 per cent at ₹43.95 on the BSE.

Published on December 05, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE StAR Mutual Fund starts common empanelment for MF distributors