Company news: Precision Camshafts

Precision Camshafts on Thursday said CAMS Technology, a promoter group company, on November 29 acquired 50,000 shares of the company from the open market at a market value of about ₹21.51 lakh. Following the acquisition, CAMS Technology holding in Precision Camshafts increased to 65.04 per cent from 64.99 per cent. Shares of Precision Camshafts gained 2 per cent at ₹43.95 on the BSE.