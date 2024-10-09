The shares of Premier Energies Limited were trading at ₹1,061.80 up by ₹47.50 or 4.68 per cent on the NSE, a day after Premier Energies International Private Ltd., a subsidiary of Premier Energies Limited, signed a Module Supply Agreement (MSA) with BN Hybrid Power-1 Private Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle of BrightNight India. The deal involves the supply of 173.35 MWp of solar modules featuring Topcon technology for a 300 MW hybrid power project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

The modules will be used in a Flexible Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project combining wind, solar, and energy storage technologies. Delivery of the solar modules is scheduled to begin in July 2025 at the project site in Barmer.

The deal aligns with India’s push towards increasing its renewable energy capacity and demonstrates the growing demand for hybrid power solutions in the country.