Shares of Premier will remain in focus, as the company paid ₹31.17 crore to Corporation Bank, as one-time settlement.

Corporation Bank had filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, for recovery of their dues amounting to ₹51.99 crore.

Subsequently, they arrived at an OTS amount of ₹31.17 crore as full and final settlement of their dues. Shareholders will watch further developments.