Stocks

Prestige Estates Projects (₹264.5)

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a medium-term uptrend since it took support in the band between ₹135 and ₹145 in late May this year. In early August, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹200 and continued to trend northwards. But it had met with a vital resistance at ₹250 late August and was on a minor corrective move. On Monday, the stock jumped 9 per cent accompanied by above average volume surpassing the key resistance at ₹250. Moreover, the stock has conclusively breached its 21- and 200-day moving averages and this has strengthened the bullish momentum. The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region. Besides, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive terrain implying buying interest. The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend northwards to reach the price targets of ₹275 and ₹280 levels in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹259. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.