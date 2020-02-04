Stocks

Prestige Estates: QIP pricing in focus

| Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

 

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects will remain in focus, as its fund-raising committee meets on Tuesday to approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the shares to be allotted to a qualified institutional buyer. The board, in December, had approved allotment of 1.34 crore shares on preferential basis at a price not less than the floor price of ₹323.22 to Gamnat Pte Ltd. Shareholders will monitor the price. The stock closed at ₹352.25 on the BSE, up 1.03 per cent from its previous close.

