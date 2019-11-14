Price hike may buoy steel manufacturers

Steel manufacturers have hiked prices of hot-rolled coil and TMT bars for the first time in the last seven months, as the inventory at both the consumer and steel manufacturers’ end shrank after the recent pick-up in demand. Most steel companies have hiked prices of hot-rolled coil by ₹500-750 a tonne to ₹35,500, and TMT bars by ₹750-1,000, depending on quality specifications. Shares such as JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL and Uttam Value Steel may remain on the radar of market players.