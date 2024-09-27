Jodhpur-based Priti International Limited has secured its first order from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for 959 metal bunk beds, the company announced today. This marks PRITI’s entry into the government and defense sectors, expanding its market presence beyond residential, hospitality, and educational furniture.

The shares of Priti International Limited were trading at ₹143.42 down by ₹1.43 or 0.99 per cent on the NSE today at 2.35 pm.

The custom-designed beds aim to meet the CRPF’s specific requirements for durability and space optimization. Ritesh Lohiya, Executive Director & CFO of Priti International, expressed the company’s honor in being selected for this project and its commitment to providing innovative furniture solutions.

While the financial details of the order were not disclosed, the company views this contract as a significant milestone in its growth strategy.