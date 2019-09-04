Company news: Pritika Auto Industries

Pritika Auto Industries on Tuesday said that it has received its first export order for machined castings. The order for ₹4.5 crore per annum is from a large US-based conglomerate, the company said.

According to Harpreet S Nibber, Managing Director, Pritika Auto, the US is a significant market for machined castings and this order gives the company an opportunity to explore the potential that the US market has to offer.

“The order comes as a consequence of our consistent and high-quality product delivery and is expected to open up further avenues in overseas markets. In fact, we are also currently in advanced discussions with our client for an additional order of ₹3 crore per annum,” he added. However, the BSE-listed stock slumped 13.8 per cent at ₹81.80.