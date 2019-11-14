Probe Jain family cross-holdings in companies promoting BCCL: SAT to SEBI

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) today ordered SEBI to conclude in a time-bound manner its investigations into a complaint filed on its online platform SCOREs, which says that wrongful disclosures were made by promoters of Bharat Nidhi Ltd. (BNL), PNBF and Camac.

The three companies are owned and controlled (through series of cross-holdings) by Vineet Jain and Samir Jain, the chairman and vice-chairman of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL) (along with its group companies commonly known as the ‘Times Group’), the complainant has said.

SAT observed that a complainant Ashok Shah has repeatedly highlighted various facts which would go on to demonstrate that BNL, PNBF and Camac, part of the Times Group, have repeatedly incorrectly declared that they are professionally managed companies without any promoters. But the complainant says these companies are indeed being promoted by individuals and entities being part of/ associated with/ acting in concert with the Times Group.

Various complaints have been filed with SEBI in a matter involving undervaluation of proposed buyback offer by BNL, which is one of the promoters of BCCL, India’s largest news media company. BNL was listed on one of the regional stock exchanges and wanted to de-list for which it had to offer an exit to its shareholders and hence a buyback offer.