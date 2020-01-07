Production booster from Navin Fluorine

Navin Fluorine International on Tuesday said it has commenced commercial production at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, from January 6, to create additional cGMP capacity. The Dewas facility is the hub of its CRAMS activities. In December, the board of Navin had approved a capital expenditure programme at Dahej (Gujarat) through a wholly-owned subsidiary at an estimated capital outlay of ₹450 crore over the next three-four years. Investors will closely monitor developments.