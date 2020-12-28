Promoters of Prime Focus launch mandatory open offer after CS deal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
RCAP group will seek judicial and regulatory intervention to protect the interests of lenders and shareholders of Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) and Reliance Capital Ltd with respect to the stake sale of Credit Suisse (CS) to PFL promoters.
Following the agreement with Credit Suisse, the promoters have made mandatory open offer to the public shareholders of PFL. In a notice to the stock exchanges, Prime Focus said acquirers have made open offer for up to 8.24 crore shares, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital.
These shares, which were earlier owned by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Mediaworks Financial Services Pvt Ltd, were pledged to CS. Last week, Credit Suisse had signed a share purchase agreement with the promoter group of Prime Focus to sell its stake in the company at ₹44.15 a share aggregating to ₹463 crore.
In a statement on Monday, RCAP group said the proposed sale of 33.12 per cent equity of PFL by CS at ₹44.15 a share is a blatant abuse of the purported rights by CS under certain lending agreements with RCAP group.
“The proposed sale is being attempted privately and clandestinely between two foreign entities, without any open, fair and transparent process being conducted to realise the true value of the shares and disregarding basic norms of conflict of interest,” Reliance Capital said, adding that the proposed sale price is at a substantial altogether unwarranted discount to the intrinsic value of Prime Focus Ltd’s shares”.
It further said the proposed transaction violates several laws, rules and regulations, including inter alia SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the extant RBI guidelines.
Currently, the promoter group owns 34.96 per cent stake in PFL. Among the public, Augusta Invetments I Pte Ltd holds 9.77 per cent, while some 10,000 small investors 3.63 per cent. IDBI Trusteeship Services holds 24.49 per cent stake and Reliance Mediaworks Financial Services 10.57 per cent .
The stock of Prime Focus opened at ₹50 on the BSE, as against the previous day’s close of ₹51.40 but fell to a low of ₹48.60. However, it recovered to touch a high of ₹57 before ending at ₹51.80.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...