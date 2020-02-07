Stocks

Company news: PSP Projects to receive ₹41.68 crore worth government projects

| Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

PSP Projects Ltd is in receipt of LOA/work orders worth ₹41.68 crore (excluding GST) for institutional and government projects.

 The Government order worth ₹38.78 crore is for finishing works (interior) of guest rooms and corridors for redevelopment of Gandhinagar capital railway station and development of a 300-room hotel above the airspace of Gandhinagar capital railway station at Gujarat. With the receipt of these projects, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to ₹1,552.53 crore, the company added.

Shares of PSP closed at ₹514.25, down 1.55 per cent on the BSE.

Published on February 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs