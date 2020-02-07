Company news: PSP Projects to receive ₹41.68 crore worth government projects

PSP Projects Ltd is in receipt of LOA/work orders worth ₹41.68 crore (excluding GST) for institutional and government projects.

The Government order worth ₹38.78 crore is for finishing works (interior) of guest rooms and corridors for redevelopment of Gandhinagar capital railway station and development of a 300-room hotel above the airspace of Gandhinagar capital railway station at Gujarat. With the receipt of these projects, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to ₹1,552.53 crore, the company added.

Shares of PSP closed at ₹514.25, down 1.55 per cent on the BSE.