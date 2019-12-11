Stocks

PSU Bank index falls impacted by State Bank’s higher NPA

| Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

PSU Bank index fell nearly 1 per cent today after the largest public sector bank SBI reported about Rs 12,000 crore divergence in their non-performing assets (NPA) for the fiscal 2018-19.

At 12.25 pm, State Bank of India stock was down 0.45 per cent at Rs 312.05 on the NSE.

Allahabad Bank, J&K Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank, PNB, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda were down between 1 and 3.50 per cent.

SBI's gross NPA was Rs 11,932 crore more at Rs 1,84,682 against Rs 1,72,750 reported for 2018-19, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

As a result, the bank has to make additional provisioning of Rs 12,036 crore in the balance sheet and the notional loss would have been at Rs 6,968 crore.

SBI had posted a profit of Rs 862 crore for 2018-19 in May this year.

Published on December 11, 2019
State Bank of India
stocks and shares
public sector banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yes Bank scrip down 11 per cent