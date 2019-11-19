PSU bank shares advance; Oriental Bank of Commerce up 16%

The PSU bank shares were trading in the positive zone in Tuesday's trading session. The Nifty PSU Bank index was trading 3.25 per cent higher at 2,573.55 at 2.10 pm.

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce (up 16.22 per cent), Syndicate Bank (up 14.76 per cent), Central Bank of India (up 12.65 per cent), The Jammu & Kashmir Bank (7.42 per cent) and Union Bank of India (up 6.12 per cent) were the top performers in the index.

Indian Bank (up 5 per cent), Bank of India (up 4.56 per cent), Canara Bank (up 3.94 per cent) and Allahabad Bank (up 3.57 per cent) too were trading higher.

The benchmark Nifty50 index was up 40.25 points at 11,924.75 while the BSE Sensex was up 138.18 points at 40,422.37.