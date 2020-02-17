Stocks

PSU Bank shares fall over 2%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

The shares of public sector banks were trading with red on Monday's evening session. The Nifty PSU Bank index was trading 2.73 per cent down at 2150.90 at 3.05 pm.

Shares of J & K Bank (down​ 4.71 per cent)​, Bank of Baroda (down 4.45 per cent), Punjab National Bank (down​ 3.97 per cent)​, Indian Bank (down​ 3 per cent)​, Canara Bank (down 2.94 per cent), Bank of India (down 2.85 per cent), Indian Overseas Bank (down​ 2.84 per cent)​, State Bank of India (down​ 1.61 per cent)​, Union Bank of India (down​ 2.09 per cent)​, Central Bank (down 2.04 per cent), and Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.25 per cent) were the top losers in the index.

In the evening session, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 62.90 points at 12,050.55, while the BSE Sensex was down 202.27 points at 41,055.47.

 

 

