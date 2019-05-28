Punjab National Bank shares drop on surprise Q4 loss

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Punjab National Bank's shares fall as much as 4.7 per cent to ₹85.1, in their biggest intraday per cent drop since May 13. The state-run lender's March-quarter loss narrows by 2.8 times to ₹4,750 crore ($681.79 mln), but misses estimates for profit of ₹166 crore.
Also read: PNB Q4 results
The stock of PNB ended 3.47 per cent lower at Rs 86.20
Provision coverage ratio increases to 74.5 per cent at end-March from 58.42 per cent a year ago. Fresh slippage of ₹6,70 crore in Q4. Exposure to Jet Airways Ltd less than ₹900 crore, banks executive said in press conference.
About 76.7 million shares change hands by 0913 GMT, compared with 30-day average of ~25.1 million shares. Peers Bank of India Ltd posted a quarterly profit, while Canara Bank Ltd's loss narrowed in same period.
Up to last close, PNB stock up 14.3 per cent this year ($1 = ₹69.6700)
