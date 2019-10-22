Stocks

What to watch

Q2 show: Bajaj Auto, L&T, HCLT, Indian Bank

| Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

 

Wednesday will see a host of high-profile companies unveiling their July-September results. Among these are Aarti Drugs, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Biocon, Castrol, CG Consumer, Dishman, GHCL, Havells India, HCL Tech, HDFC Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, IRB Infra, JK Paper, JM Financial, JSW Steel, L&T, Mahindra CIE, NIIT Tech, Nucleas Soft, Onward, Praj Ind, PTC India, Tata Steel Long, Texmaco Infra, Texmaco Rail, Torrent Pharma and Zee Media.

Published on October 22, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news | Alembic Pharmaceuticals