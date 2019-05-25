Stocks

Q4 figures of BEML, Divi's India Cements today

| Updated on May 24, 2019 Published on May 25, 2019

Close to 50 companies will declare their results on Saturday. Among them are Ashima, Atul Auto, Autoline, Avanti Feeds, Aksh Optifibre, BEML, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Wire, Divi's Lab, D-Link, Finolex Ind, Future Retail, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, India Cements, Jocil, HI-Tech Pipes, NIIT, NTPC, Nitin Spinners, Prakash Steelage, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rupa & Co, Seshasayee Paper, Sarda Energy, Shalby, Sundaram Brake Linings, Suven Life, Wabco India and Xpro India.

