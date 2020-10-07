QIBs board Likhitha Infra IPO

Likhitha Infrastructure, which extended its IPO till October 7 and reduced the price band to ₹116-120 (earlier ₹117-120) despite the issue being subscribed by over eight times as the mandatory qualified institutional bidders portion was subscribed just 0.45 times, finally saw a massive QIB response. The issue was subscribed 10 times overall with the retail portion oversubscribing to 24 per cent. The QIB portion on Wednesday was oversubscribed 22 times while that of high netw orth investors portion was over subscribed just two per cent.