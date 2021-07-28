Quality of disclosures by listed companies a matter of concern: Ajay Tyagi

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman, Ajay Tyagi, on Wednesday flagged concerns over the disclosures being made by listed companies.
“Disclosures by many companies are lacking in some areas. Documents as important as annual reports, financial results, should have the quality investors deserve. We request companies, management, to actively revisit their policies to ensure better disclosure of material events,” Tyagi said.
SEBI moves to empower independent directors
Tyagi was also of the view that several companies were making disclosures to stock exchanges only after the news media had reported a story and the exchanges had sought clarification on it. He was hinting towards a more proactive approach from companies. He was talking at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).
Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore pays ₹25.35 lakh to SEBI to settle case
Further, Tyagi said that independent directors have an important role and they should play a more active role in the management of the company. He said that he would request directors representing institutions to be the bulwark of corporate governance.
Tyagi said that SEBI’s Primary Market Committee was deliberating if SPAC framework should be introduced in India. SPACs are nothing but special purpose acquisition companies with no commercial operations but formed strictly to raise capital through initial public offerings. In the US, SPAC listings are sought after by companies wanting to raise funds and even institutional investors. SPAC was recently allowed on the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) , which is a Gujarat-based offshore trading platform.
Among other things, Tyagi said that debt market in India needs to develop the way equity markets are today and the framework for the minimum public shareholding was revised to make it easier for large companies to do IPOs. Also, the focus on the review of equity fundraising norms will continue in the future.
“ETFs have become 9 per cent of asset under management (AUM) of mutual funds from 3 per cent a few years ago. We are spending a lot of time and energy within SEBI on the IT side. It is for the government to take a view on having a super-regulator,” Tyagi said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...