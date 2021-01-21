Quite a feat, but it says nothing about future: Sanjeev Sanyal

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
With the Sensex breaching the 50,000-mark on Thursday, the market participants were naturally in a state of frenzy, but what was unusual was Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor to the Finance Ministry, reacting to it.
And, this is what he tweeted: “BSE Sensex at 50K & Nifty almost 15K!! I usually refrain from commenting on financial markets, but am making an exception here. Whatever one thinks of valuations, this is quite a milestone given the events of the past year.” At the same time, Sanyal noted that one would do well to “just enjoy the milestone”, highlighting that this “tells you nothing about what will happen in the future.”
This milestone — 35 years after Sensex as a price index was launched — has come days before the Union Budget for 2021-22 and when the economy is showing signs of strong recovery from the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The vaccination drive has also just started.
And joining him in raising a toast to the Sensex was Nilesh Shah, Group President & Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company and a part time Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. Said Shah: “Sensex touching 50,000 in 2021 is like Indian cricket team winning test series in Australia against all odds of Covid-19. While economic data is about the past which is improving month on month, Sensex is reflecting the positivity about the future.”
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...