Indian spirits manufacturer Radico Khaitan Limited unveiled two new expressions in its Rampur Jugalbandi series of Indian Single Malt whiskies today. Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6 will debut at The Whisky Show in London from September 6-8, 2024.

The limited-edition whiskies, produced at the company’s Rampur Distillery in the Himalayas, are bottled at cask strength. Jugalbandi #5 is matured in American Bourbon barrels and Tokaji wine casks, while #6 is aged in Madeira casks.

Anup Barik, Master Distiller at Rampursaid, “I am proud to have created these latest limited editions in the Jugalbandi series, using the highest quality Madeira and Tokaji casks whilst retaining, at their heart, our classic Rampur Single Malt Whisky profile. We are looking forward to unveiling these two new expressions at The Whisky Show in London.”

Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business, said, “There is mysticism about India and our vision is to share the best India has to offer with the world in the beverage alcohol space. Our innovative products are being accepted the world over, exemplifying the rich heritage and exceptional craftmanship that we practice at Rampur Distillery. We are excited to share Rampur Jugalbandi #5 and #6 with whisky aficionados at The Whisky Show.”

The new expressions will be available in the UK, USA, EU, Singapore, and Global Travel Retail starting October 2024. A 70cl bottle is recommended retail price of £400.