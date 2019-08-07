Company news: Radico Khaitan

The Central Pollution Control Board has allowed Radico Khaitan to restore capacity of its molasses plant from 77 KLD to 200 KLD, it said in a statement to the exchanges. CPCB, which had conducted an inspection of its molasses plant, found the company compliant with the additional requirements for its zero liquid discharge system. However, the CPCB has levied an additional environmental compensation of ₹5.83 crore, apart from ₹1.458 crore already paid by Radico Khaitan. The company is taking suitable steps in this regard. The stock jumped 4.39 per cent at ₹317.55 on the BSE.