Telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India secured a new contract worth ₹10.64 crore from GAIL (India) Limited. The order involves the provision of MPLS, and point-to-point leased line links for various GAIL locations. The project is slated for completion by February 11, 2025.

Shares of RailTel were trading lower by 0.81 per cent at ₹417.65 at 2:03 pm on the BSE. Gail India shares were trading at ₹208.95 up 1.04 per cent on the BSE.

RailTel, a Mini Ratna CPSE, has a pan-India optic fibre network connecting numerous cities, towns, and rural areas. GAIL, India’s largest state-owned natural gas company, is involved natural gas processing, distribution, and trading, as well as the production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals.