RailTel Share Price Live Updates: RailTel stock rallied 12% on Friday following the receipt of contract from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore.
ALL UPDATES
- June 21, 2024 11:31
RailTel share price in focus
RailTel stock trades at ₹484.05 on the NSE, higher by 11.42% as of 11.28 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:42
RailTel stock trades at ₹475.60 on the NSE, higher by 9.47% as of 10.40 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:41
Stocks that will see action today
Top buzzing stocks include Aster DM, RateGain, BLS International, JM Financial, NACL Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Amara Raja, Clean Science, Voltas, RPSG Ventures and ONGC
- June 21, 2024 10:38
bl’s Stock Market Live Updates
Click to read all updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for June 21, 2024.
- June 21, 2024 10:37
RailTel Corporation of India stock in focus
Top gainers on the BSE as of 10.30 am include RailTel, trading higher by 10.50%.
- June 21, 2024 10:23
RailTel stock jumps 12.20% to trade at ₹487.45 on the NSE as pf 10.21 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:05
RailTel stock has rallied 10.24% on the NSE to trade at ₹478.95 as of 10.03 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:03
RailTel Corporation stock in focus
RailTel Corporation stock rallied 8.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹470.75 as of 9.40 am. Company had received work order from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.