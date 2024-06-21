RailTel Share Price Live Updates: RailTel stock rallied 12% on Friday following the receipt of contract from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore.

  • June 21, 2024 11:31

    RailTel share price in focus

  • June 21, 2024 10:42

  • June 21, 2024 10:41

  • June 21, 2024 10:37

    RailTel Corporation of India stock in focus 

  • June 21, 2024 10:23

  • June 21, 2024 10:05

  • June 21, 2024 10:03

    RailTel Corporation stock in focus

    RailTel Corporation stock rallied 8.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹470.75 as of 9.40 am. Company had received work order from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore.

