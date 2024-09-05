The shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd were trading at ₹495.05 up by ₹0.75 or 0.15 per cent on the NSE today at 10.40 am.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has won a significant contract from Northern Railways for a Railway Telecom Project valued at ₹10.92 crore.

The project, awarded by Northern Railway PROJECT-LDH-S AND T in Ludhiana, Punjab, is set to be executed by September 4, 2025. This domestic contract further strengthens RailTel’s position in the railway telecommunications sector.

The order does not involve any related party transactions or interests from promoter groups. RailTel, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, specializes in providing telecommunication infrastructure and services.

This latest project aligns with the company’s core competencies and may contribute to its financial performance in the coming fiscal year.