Stocks

Rajapalayam Mills’ ₹70-cr rights issue

Chennai | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

The rights issue committee of Rajapalayam Mills has approved the issue of 12,29,360 shares of face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹569 a share for an amount aggregating up to ₹69.95 crore. The board has fixed March 5 as the record date for rights issue. Eligible shareholders can subscribe one equity share for every six held in the company. Currently, promoters hold 53.32 per cent stake in the company. Among the public include small investors hold 22.35 per cent and HNIs 13.18 per cent. The stock of Rajapalayam Mills closed 2.3 per cent higher at ₹772.50 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 01, 2021
rights offer
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.