Company news: Rajratan Global Wire

The board of Rajratan Global Wire on Monday approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 4:3 (four shares for every three held) to its shareholders as on the record date. The company will fix the record date later to identify the eligible shareholders. Currently, 36.50 per cent stake in the company is being held by the public, of which, 3,048 small investors hold 14.18 per cent stake. Shares of Rajratan Global Wire slumped 3.79 per cent at ₹851.85 on the BSE.