Stocks

Company news: Rajratan Global Wire

| Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

The board of Rajratan Global Wire on Monday approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 4:3 (four shares for every three held) to its shareholders as on the record date. The company will fix the record date later to identify the eligible shareholders. Currently, 36.50 per cent stake in the company is being held by the public, of which, 3,048 small investors hold 14.18 per cent stake. Shares of Rajratan Global Wire slumped 3.79 per cent at ₹851.85 on the BSE.

Published on July 22, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Investor wealth plummets over Rs 4 lakh cr in 3 days of market fall