Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.51 per cent stake in YES Bank, scrip up 5 per cent

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
In what could possibly give a shot of confidence to investors, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has purchased 1.29 crore shares amounting to 0.51 per cent stake in YES Bank.
The transaction, through a bulk deal on Monday, was put through at a price of Rs 67.10 apiece, taking the total value of the deal to about Rs 87 crore.
The YES Bank scrip was trading 5 per cent up at Rs 69.45 apiece early on Tuesday morning on BSE.
The private sector lender, which has been facing challenging times in recent months, posted a net loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal due to a one-time DTA provision of Rs 709 crore for the lower corporate tax regime.
However, in a boost to its capital raising plans, the lender said last week a global investor had made a binding offer to invest $1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares.
Brokerages have given a thumbs up to the capital raising plan, but said its financial health is still a concern.
“Balance sheet deterioration continued with incremental additions to the sub-investment grade book continuing to be high. The confirmation and reiteration of a $ 1.2-billion binding bid for equity infusion that YES had received was the most important development in months for YES Bank,” said IndiaNivesh.
“…there were pressures evident all across the dupont with loans contracting further, soft NIMs, slower other income growth, a higher cost-asset ratio and doubling of credit costs, leading to lower pre-tax profits both YoY and QoQ. With slippages and credit costs on the rise, we believe, the management’s attempts to limit expectations of the same are in the right direction,” ICICI Securities had said.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
₹1236 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1230122012451260 Stock continues to trade sideways with bearish bias. Sell ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism