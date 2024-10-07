Rama Steel Tubes Limited, a leading Indian structural steel tube manufacturer, announced significant sales volume growth for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company reported a Q2FY25 sales volume of 50,921.67 tons, marking a 42.32% increase year-over-year and a 36.28% rise quarter-over-quarter.

The shares of Rama Steel Tubes Limited were trading at ₹13.59 down by ₹0.69 or 4.83 per cent on the NSE today at 1.25 pm.

For the first half of FY25, Rama Steel Tubes achieved a sales volume of 88,287.22 tons, up 4.83% compared to the same period last year. The Q2 performance represents a substantial improvement over Q1FY25, which saw sales of 37,365.55 tons.

Established in 1974, Rama Steel Tubes Limited produces a range of steel pipes and tubes, including MS ERW black pipes and G.I. pipes. The company operates four manufacturing facilities across India and has expanded its global presence to over 16 countries, with subsidiaries in the UAE and Nigeria.

The sales volume data, released today, reflects the company’s continued growth in the steel tube market, both domestically and internationally.

