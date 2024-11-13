Ramco Systems has been recognised as a ‘Leader’ in the Everest Group’s Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 for the Asia-Pacific region, marking its third consecutive year in the leadership position. The announcement was made today on November 13, 2024, through a press release from the company’s Chennai headquarters.

The shares of Ramco Systems Limited were trading at ₹426 up by ₹9.70 or 2.33 per cent on the NSE today at 12.12 pm.

The assessment, which evaluated 28 MCP service providers on market success and capability, highlighted Ramco’s strong presence in the APAC region and its robust payroll services. The company’s recently launched Payce platform was noted for its technology-first approach and ability to minimise manual intervention in payroll processing.

Everest Group Vice President Priyanka Mitra emphasised the shift towards technology-enabled ecosystems in the payroll market, citing Ramco’s Payce platform as an example of this evolution. The platform features capabilities including on-demand reporting and no-code rule building.

Currently serving over 500 customers worldwide, Ramco’s Global Payroll solution covers more than 150 countries and integrates with major HCM providers. The company leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation to deliver its payroll services, while offering both cloud deployment and managed service options.