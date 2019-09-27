Rana Kapoor, promoter group holdings in Yes Bank falls by over 4.5% in a week

Amidst reports that Yes Bank co-promoter and co-founder Rana Kapoor is in talks to sell his stake in the private sector lender, his promoter group companies – Morgan Credits Private Ltd and Yes Capital have sold off a large part of their holding in the bank.

On Thursday, Yes Capital (India) Private Ltd sold 1.8 per cent stake in the bank. As on June 30, 2019, Yes Capital held 3.26 per cent stake in the lender. Similarly, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd has sold 2.75 per cent stake in the lender. As on Juen30, it had held 3.03 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

In press statements, Yes Capital and Morgan Credits said that they sold their stake to prepay the entire balance outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures subscribed by mutual funds.

As on June 30, 2019, Kapoor and his two promoter companies held 10.6 per cent stake in Yes Bank. This has now come down by nearly 4.55 per cent.

Kapoor has remained tight lipped about his plans to exit the bank, and has not commented on any such plans, although there have been reports in the last weeks that he is in talks with investors to buy out his stake.

Significantly, in a series of tweets in September last year, Kapoor had compared his shares in Yes Bank to diamonds, and had said he would not sell them even after demitting office as his promoter shares are invaluable to him. “I will eventually bequeath my Yes Bank promoter shares to my three daughters and subsequently to their children, with a request in my will stating not to sell a single share, as 'Diamonds are Forever',” he had said.

Yes Bank scrip was trading 1.57 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 51.85 apiece on Friday, after falling to a six-year low on Thursday.