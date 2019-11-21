Company news: Rapicut Carbides Ltd

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Abhishek Gami, promoter of United Wolfram, has acquired a controlling stake in Rapicut Carbides Ltd at a deal value of ₹7.532 crore. Gami has acquired a 33.39 per cent stake through a combination of a share-purchase agreement from the existing promoter group of Rapicut Carbides and through the open offer mechanism. Rapicut, listed on the BSE since 1979, is engaged in the manufacture of tungsten carbide tips, inserts and other carbide products from the ore stage. With this acquisition, United Wolfram Group has expanded its business through a forward integration. Shares of Rapicut closed 3.6 per cent lower at ₹39.05 on the BSE.
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, spells out the ingredients of this potential win-win alliance
A price-sensitive market like India also represents a potential that is unmatched
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
On the occasion of World Philosophy Day, a toast to an ancient school of thought that sees the universe as one
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
The proposed fee hike has piled the odds against Ramjal Meena, a security guard-turned-student who became a ...
Kaveree Bamzai’s handbook for modern women is not meant to be a self-help book, but is nevertheless brimming ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...