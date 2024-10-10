October 11, 2024 10:43

We have been very lucky and fortunate to be associated with Ratan Tata. He (Tata) was a great listener. We met him around February 2015. He was very active on start-ups. His advice to us was very straightforward -- As Tata, I have access to most incredible wealth advisors around the world. They manage my money and my company’s money. What I want you to do is look to democratise this access and provide same level of honest wealth advisory to the masses through mobile phone.

His advice to us always was that don’t look at how much money you have been making. Make sure you are helping the common man. Do more for common man’s wealth and investing, money will come. That basically is what we have been working on from then. Every time I spoke with him, his advice was corporate governance, doing the right thing. If you do the right thing, money will follow, nation building first—he had then advised us.

He put money into Upstox when nobody else was prepared to invest in us. Since then, we met him many times, going back just three-four months back. I went to his (Tata) house four months ago. I play piano and he had a piano in his house. I had a chance to play piano for him. That was a very personal kind of highlight for me.

Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Upstox

Read more