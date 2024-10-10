Ratan Tata News, Tata Motors Shares, Tata Steel Stocks, TCS, Titan, Tata Technologies & Communications Share Price Updates October 11, 2024: Tata Group stocks such as Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power Company, Tata Motors, Trent, and Titan are in focus
Noel Tata appointed new Chairman of Tata Trusts
Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, has been appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Trusts.
According to sources, the trustees met on Friday and unanimously voted in favour of Noel. They said Ratan Tata had left instructions in this regard.
Executives who have closely worked with Ratan Tata in the past cite three reasons why Noel got the job. First, he has led Trent to profitability despite massive competition. Thus far in the calendar year 2024, the stock price of Trent has zoomed 172 per cent, pushing the market capitalisation of the company towards ₹3 lakh crore mark. Brands such as Zudio have disrupted the apparel retail market significantly. In an interview with businessline in 2022, Noel spelt out his vision. “I hope that Trent will play a leading role amongst retailers in India, a market that will one day be one of the largest retail markets in the world, and be seen by its customers and other stakeholders as one of the best retailers in India.” he said.
- October 11, 2024 15:45
Tata Group stocks closing figures: Trent shares emerge among top gainers of Nifty 50 pack
- Trent (2.52%)
- Tata Chemicals (2.81%)
- Tata Investment Corporation (1.69%)
- Tata Steel (0.71%)
- Tata Communications (0.59%)
- Tata Motors (0.31%)
- Titan (0.80%)
- The Indian Hotels (0.14%)
- Voltas (0.83%)
- TCS (-1.93%)
- Tata Elxsi (-1.12%)
- Tata Technologies (-0.92%)
- Tata Power Company (-0.89%)
- Nelco (-0.06%)
- Tata Consumer Products (-0.01%)
- October 11, 2024 15:15
Tata Group stocks outlook as at 3.15 pm on the NSE:
- Tata Investment Corporation (1.79%)
- Tata Steel (0.73%)
- Tata Communications (0.62%)
- Tata Chemicals (2.37%)
- Tata Motors (0.32%)
- Trent (2.69%)
- Titan (0.86%)
- The Indian Hotels (0.29%)
- TCS (-1.75%)
- Tata Power Company (-1.13%)
- Tata Technologies (-0.87%)
- Voltas (-0.46%)
- Tata Consumer Products (-0.18%)
- Tata Elxsi (-1.05%)
- Nelco (0%)
- October 11, 2024 14:55
Noel Tata steps in to fill huge shoes of late Ratan Tata
Noel Tata -- the half-brother of late Rata Tata -- who takes over as Chairman of Tata Trusts, has been with the Tata Group for over four decades, slowly rising through the ranks in the salt-to-software conglomerate.
Having functioned mostly under the shadows of his illustrious half-brother, Noel (67) will now have the responsibility of leading the Tata Trusts -- broadly comprising Sir Ratan Tata Trust & Allied Trusts, and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust & Allied Trusts -- that hold a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding and promoter firm of Tata Group companies.
He is a Trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
His appointment as Chairman of Tata Trusts comes after the death of Ratan Tata late on Wednesday evening due to age-related health conditions.
Son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, Noel Tata currently serves on the board of various Tata Group companies, including as the Chairman of Trent, Tata International Ltd, Voltas & Tata Investment Corporation and as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd.
He has been associated with the Tata Group for over 40 years.
His last executive assignment was as the Managing Director of Tata International Ltd, the trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, between August 2010 and November 2021. He had overseen the growth of the company from a turnover of USD 500 million to over USD 3 billion.
Before his stint in Tata International, Noel Tata served as the Managing Director of Trent Ltd, Tata group’s retail arm. He played a pivotal role in the growth of Trent across formats, from a one-store operation in 1998 to over 700 stores across formats.
A graduate from Sussex University (UK), Noel completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.
PTI
- October 11, 2024 14:17
TCS stock in focus: Elara Securities recommendations on TCS
We recommend Accumulate with a TP of INR 4,680: Overall, Q2 results were weak compared to market expectations. We build in muted numbers for FY25 and expect recovery thereafter on favorable interest rate cycle in the US market. We assume 6.5% USD revenue CAGR and 7.0% INR revenue CAGR during FY24-27E. We expect subdued margin expansion in FY25 and recovery thereafter on operating leverage. We recommend Accumulate as valuation are at a premium and we do not see much of an upside from the current levels. We assign a TP of INR 4,680 based on 28x on FY27E EPS of INR 167.1. We expect a revenue CAGR of 7.0% and a PAT CAGR of 9.6% during FY24-27E.
- October 11, 2024 14:15
Tata Motors share price today: Shares trade flat
Tata Motors stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹930.55 as at 2.14 pm.
- October 11, 2024 13:14
TCS Q2 results in focus: TCS slips after Q2 profit miss, other IT firms advance
Tata Consultancy Services’ shares slumped as much as 2.7% on Friday after its second-quarter profit missed Street estimates, although rivals advanced on expectations that demand in their key banking segment was recovering.
The stock, which was choppy in early trade, was last down 2.4% at 4,125.15 rupees.
On Thursday, the country’s No.1 IT firm posted a net profit of 119.09 billion rupees ($1.42 billion), missing analyst estimates, as revenue in its North American market, which accounts for nearly half of overall sales, fell for a fourth straight quarter.
TCS’ revenue declined in North America due to a client in the lifesciences and healthcare vertical reducing the scope of a project, it said, without elaborating.
The results are not a broad-based gauge for demand as the weakness was client-specific, said Abhishek Kumar, analyst at JM Financial.
The market is optimistic about IT companies in light of further U.S. rate cuts, he said.
Indian IT firms get a large chunk of their revenue from the United States.
Still, the company’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment, its largest vertical, showed signs of recovery.
Its BFSI division grew in North America, but saw some softness in the UK and European markets.
“TCS’ second-quarter results suggest that the road to recovery in developed markets is likely to be volatile. However, we keep the faith given TCS’ continued hiring and improvement in outlook for BFSI,” Jefferies said.
Rivals Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech , due to report results next week, rose 0.1%-1.5% on Friday. BFSI is a major revenue-generator for Indian IT firms.
“Revenue and margins challenges in Q2 were specific to TCS in our view, but the improving demand visibility and BFSI recovery are positive signs for the sector, PhillipCapital analysts said.
TCS’ second-quarter operating margin inched down 0.2% year-on-year to 24.1%.
At least seven analysts slashed their price targets on TCS’ stock after results, while nine bumped up their price targets, per LSEG data.
Reuters
- October 11, 2024 13:12
Tata Steel shares traded flat at ₹160.91 on the NSE as at 1.10 pm.
- October 11, 2024 13:11
Ratan Tata had a lot of faith in digital India
It was in January of 2016 that I had an opportunity to meet with Ratan Tata, who at that time was Tata Trusts’ Chairman and also Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. I had sought a meeting with Tata to interview him for my book on Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand. Bhaskar Bhat, then managing director of Titan Co, had requested an appointment on my behalf and Tata had graciously agreed.
On the appointed day, I headed to Elphinstone building at Horniman Circle in Mumbai’s Flora Fountain area, which has an old world charm about it. The meeting was on the third floor in the glass-panelled Tata Trusts office. A couple of dogs were sleeping peacefully in a room, I recall. Tata arrived on the dot at 10.30 am, dressed casually. His office itself was minimalistic, with light streaming in from a balcony garden.
Vinay Kamath of businessline writes
Read more
- October 11, 2024 12:17
Tata Group stocks outlook as at 12.15 pm on the NSE: TCS shares fall over 2%
- Tata Investment Corporation (2.96%)
- Tata Steel (1.18%)
- Tata Communications (1.31%)
- Tata Chemicals (2.12%)
- Tata Motors (0.33%)
- Trent (1.12%)
- Titan (0.44%)
- TCS (-2.53%)
- The Indian Hotels (-1.41%)
- Tata Power Company (-0.78%)
- Tata Technologies (-0.69%)
- Voltas (-0.49%)
- Tata Consumer Products (-0.47%)
- Tata Elxsi (-0.45%)
- Nelco (-0.44%)
- October 11, 2024 11:43
Tata Steel share price today: Shares gain 1%
Tata Steel stock gained 1% on the NSE to trade at ₹161.32 as at 11.41 am.
- October 11, 2024 10:43
Ratan Tata told me do more for common man’s wealth and investing, money will come: Ravi Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder, Upstox
We have been very lucky and fortunate to be associated with Ratan Tata. He (Tata) was a great listener. We met him around February 2015. He was very active on start-ups. His advice to us was very straightforward -- As Tata, I have access to most incredible wealth advisors around the world. They manage my money and my company’s money. What I want you to do is look to democratise this access and provide same level of honest wealth advisory to the masses through mobile phone.
His advice to us always was that don’t look at how much money you have been making. Make sure you are helping the common man. Do more for common man’s wealth and investing, money will come. That basically is what we have been working on from then. Every time I spoke with him, his advice was corporate governance, doing the right thing. If you do the right thing, money will follow, nation building first—he had then advised us.
He put money into Upstox when nobody else was prepared to invest in us. Since then, we met him many times, going back just three-four months back. I went to his (Tata) house four months ago. I play piano and he had a piano in his house. I had a chance to play piano for him. That was a very personal kind of highlight for me.
Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Upstox
- October 11, 2024 10:40
Tata Consultancy Services in focus: TCS profit rises 5% to ₹11,909 crore in Q2
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a net profit of ₹11,909 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, up 5 per cent compared to ₹11,342 crore in the same quarter of FY24. Net profit declining by 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter compared to ₹12,040 crore in the first quarter.
Revenue for the company grew 7.6 per cent to ₹64,259 crore for Q2 FY25. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue grew 2.62 per cent.
K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said: “We saw the cautious trends of the last few quarters continue to play out in this quarter as well. Amidst an uncertain geopolitical situation, our biggest vertical, BFSI showed signs of recovery. We also saw a strong performance in our growth markets. We stay focused on sharpening our value proposition to our clients, employees and other stakeholders”.
TCS shares declined 1.29% on the NSE to ₹4,173 as at 10.37 am.
- October 11, 2024 10:22
Singur: A speed-breaker to Tata’s dream small-car project
A heartbroken Ratan Tata announced to pull out the ambitious Nano small car project from West Bengal’s Singur on a sunny afternoon just a couple of days before Durga Puja in 2008, holding Mamata Banerjee-led agitation against land acquisition for the project solely responsible for the tough decision.
At a press briefing five days after the announcement of Tata Motors’ exit from Bengal, Tata said, “It was an extremely painful decision, but there was no other option. There is also a great feeling that we are doing the right thing.” The world’s cheapest car project was shifted to Gujarat’s Sanand.
The Nano car was launched in 2009. Tata said the car was always meant for all people.
- October 11, 2024 09:56
Tata Group stocks outlook as at 9.50 am on the NSE:
- Tata Investment Corporation (2.67%)
- Tata Steel (1.88%)
- Tata Communications (1.44%)
- Tata Chemicals (1.24%)
- Tata Elxsi (1.32%)
- Tata Motors (0.63%)
- Nelco (0.03%)
- Tata Consumer Products (0.03%)
- Trent (0.54%)
- Titan (0.87%)
- TCS (-0.66%)
- Voltas (-0.54%)
- The Indian Hotels (-0.76%)
- Tata Power Company (-0.37%)
- Tata Technologies (-0.39%)
- October 10, 2024 15:59
Tribute to Ratan Tata: Tata was very warm, polite, and visionary: IIIT-H Director
P J Narayanan, Director of the International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad), recalls meeting with Ratan Tata in 2006 in Mumbai. “The fledgling institute sought financial support from him. Prof Raj Reddy and Rajeev Sangal, the first director of the institute, met him in 2005 in Mumbai,” Narayan said.
“For the second meeting in February 2006, Rajeev Sangal and I were taken to him by S Ramadorai. He was very warm, polite, and visionary. The support in the form of the Kohli Centre on Intelligent Systems came several years later, but it did come,” he says.
Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS) is an integral part of the institute at its Gachibowli campus. The centre, which was established in 2015 with financial support from Tatas, focuses on research on intelligent systems.
“Tata inaugurated the T-Hub, which was located on the campus, on November 5, 2015. As the head of the host institution, I got to invite Tata to the campus and the event, along with the then Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao.
- October 10, 2024 15:54
Ratan Tata’s words are a motivation for startups: Former Nasscom Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy
Former Nasscom Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy said Ratan Tata always spoke in favour of young entrepreneurs and admired their willingness to ideate and find ways to translate them into solutions.
“Ratan Tata, a visionary leader, leaves behind a remarkable legacy that has made India proud. His entrepreneurial spirit revolutionised industries, creating countless opportunities for employment and establishing ethical corporate governance as a hallmark of business in the country,” he said.
Reminiscing his speech at the T-Hub inauguration in 2015, he said Tata spoke about the generational changes that happened in the sphere of entrepreneurship.
“I grew up in an environment where if you had an idea, your boss or your manager politely told you, and sometimes not so politely, that you have to gain some experience before you open your mouth,” Reddy said, quoting from Tata’s speech.
- October 10, 2024 15:50
From Radia tapes to spat with Mistry, Ratan Tata had his share of controversies
While Ratan Tata will be remembered mostly for his contribution to business and philanthropy, he also faced multiple challenges during his lifetime. From the Niira Radia tapes to the failed telecom business to the recent public spat with Cyrus Mistry, Tata had his share of controversies.
Mistry accused Ratan Tata of interfering in the operational decisions of Tata Sons, despite his retirement, and claimed that the governance within the group was compromised. Mistry suggested that many of Tata’s decisions were driven by emotion rather than sound business reasoning. Mistry also alleged favours shown by the Tata group under Ratan Tata to Chennai-based businessman C Sivasankaran for his stake in Tata Teleservices. These allegations led to a bitter legal battle, with Mistry filing a case in the National Company Law Tribunal accusing Tata Sons of mismanagement and oppressive practices. However, in March 2021, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of Tata Sons, dismissing Mistry’s claims. “Among all the controversies he faced, the public battle with Mistry was probably the toughest. Here was a man handpicked by Tata himself to lead the Tata group who had now turned against him. Mistry’s ouster shocked everyone, and the bitter court battle that followed exposed many aspects about the functioning of Tata group companies that not many people knew before,” said an executive who was close to the legal wrangle that unfolded after Mistry was ousted in 2016.
- October 10, 2024 15:42
Tata Group stocks closing figures: Tata Investments end 5% higher
- Tata Investment Corporation (5.46%)
- Tata Chemicals (3.86%)
- Tata Elxsi (1.70%)
- The Indian Hotels (1.71%)
- Tata Power Company (1.33%)
- Tata Technologies (1.65%)
- Nelco (1.69%)
- Tata Steel (0.58%)
- Tata Communications (0.31%)
In negative trends
- Trent (-2.26%)
- Titan (-1.01%)
- Tata Motors (-0.91%)
- TCS (-0.59%)
- Voltas (-0.42%)
- Tata Consumer Products (-0.13%)
- October 10, 2024 15:33
Tribute to Ratan Tata: AP Cabinet pays tributes to Ratan Tata, Naidu leaves for Mumbai
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has paid tribute to Tata Group’s honorary Chairman, Ratan Tata, and expressed condolences on his demise.
The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday, also deferred discussion on agenda items.
Naidu, along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, left for Mumbai to pay homage to mortal remains of Tata.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan also paid tributes to Tata in a senate statement.
- October 10, 2024 15:23
Ratan Tata, a legacy: Ratan Tata piloted Tata Group’s aviation ambitions
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Naval Tata who passed away on Wednesday night piloted the group’s aviation sector ambitions.
While Tata group purchased Air India from the government in 2022, the launch of AirAsia India in June 2014 marked the group’s foray into the airline business a second time. Previously the group ran (and continues to run) an in-flight catering and an air charter business.
Tata, a keen enthusiast of automobiles and planes, teamed up with Tony Fernandes, the maverick CEO of Malaysia-based AirAsia to launch a joint venture airline.
In an earlier interaction with Forbes magazine, Fernandes recalled that initially he wanted to partner with Tata group to manufacture cars. While that idea never got off the ground, changes in regulations on foreign ownership in Indian airlines allowed two sides to collaborate on a joint venture. Tata flew down to Singapore and the two met in Shangri La hotel to discuss formation of the airline which took off in June 2014.
Seven months later another Tata group airline, Vistara, took to skies.
- October 10, 2024 15:17
Tata Group stocks outlook as at 3 pm
Tata Investment Corporation (6.03%)
Tata Chemicals (4.31%)
Tata Elxsi (2.36%)
The Indian Hotels (1.87%)
Tata Power Company (1.01%)
Tata Technologies (1.45%)
Tata Communications (0.07%)
Nelco (0.82%)
Tata Steel (0.35%)
In negative trends
Trent (-2.20%)
Titan (-1.39%)
Tata Motors (-1.19%)
TCS (-0.53%)
Voltas (-0.45%)
Tata Consumer Products (-0.39%)
- October 10, 2024 14:45
Ratan Tata brought reforms to Tata Group’s working ethos while following all rules: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid glowing tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata and said he brought reforms to the working ethos of the Tata Group while following all rules and regulations.
Addressing the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Shah said under Tata’s stewardship, the Tata Trusts have been contributing immensely in diverse areas such as education, health, social welfare and cancer care.
“Tata’s legacy will remain as an inspiration for all business leaders in the years to come. He will continue to be a role model for all business leaders,” he said.
The home minister, who will take part in the last rites of Ratan Tata in Mumbai and pay respects on behalf of the Government of India, said the iconic industrialist took over as the head of the major Indian business group at a time when the Tata companies required changes.
- October 10, 2024 14:43
Ratan Tata, the man who shaped the Tata group’s global legacy
It was the troubled period of the early ‘90s, India’s economy was floundering; the Gulf War was messing up the world and there was political turmoil in India. That’s about the same time that the legendary JRD Tata decided that it was time to pass on the baton. And his chosen man was his nephew Ratan Naval Tata.
Ratan Tata was already heading Tata Industries, a group company, and the two met every Monday at JRD’s office. As the story goes, on one such meeting on March 23, 1991, the great man asked Ratan Tata as he walked into his room: “Well, what’s new?”. “Nothing Jeh, we only met on Friday. There’s nothing new since then,” replied Ratan Tata. Jeh is supposed to have smiled and said “I have something new, I’ve decided to retire as chairman and to appoint you in my place as Tata Sons’ chairman.”
Era that changed the group’s fortunes
This famous anecdote, recounted by Ratan Tata himself, set off a remarkable era for the Tata group, one that changed its fortunes forever, and launched the career of one of India’s most celebrated industrialists in the post-Independence era. Tata inherited a set of companies that were disparate and united only in name. The companies were run by satraps such as Russi Mody, Darbari Seth, Ajit Kerkar and Nani Palkhivala, who treated them as their personal fiefdoms. And the challenge began there.
- October 10, 2024 14:31
Ratan Tata in news: Unwavering support of Ratan Tata instrumental in JLR success post-2008: JLR CEO Adrian Mardell
Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday paid tribute to Ratan Tata, saying his inspirational leadership helped the British marquee brand achieve phenomenal success across the globe.
The Mumbai-based salt to software conglomerate had acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008.
“The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual,” JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said in a statement.
- October 10, 2024 14:27
Ratan Tata news: Anand Rathi, Chairman & Founder, Anand Rathi Group, tribute to Ratan Tata
“A heartfelt tribute to Shri Ratan Tata for his visionary leadership in not only expanding the Tata group but also for providing support and guidance to many Indian industries and businesses. I had the privilege of meeting him several times in the past alongside Late Shri Aditya Birla. His dedication to innovation, integrity, and social responsibility has transformed numerous enterprises and inspired generations of entrepreneurs to pursue excellence. Under his guidance, the Tata Group has become synonymous with trust and excellence, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Thank you, Shri Tata, for your enduring legacy and profound impact on our nation.”
- October 10, 2024 14:25
Tata Motors share price today: Stock declines 1%
Shares of Tata Motors declined by 1.09% on the NSE to trade at ₹928.95 as at 2.23 pm.
- October 10, 2024 14:23
Tata Motors in focus: Unflustered by ‘humiliation’, Ratan Tata turned Tata Motors around and added Jaguar Land Rover to the stable
The story of two iconic brands Jaguar and Land Rover entering the Tata stable began with an insult Ratan Tata couldn’t bear.
Back in 1998, the legendary industrialist launched his dream project, Tata Indica -- India’s first hatchback with a diesel engine. But sales initially were slow and Tata Motors decided to sell off its fledgling car business within a year of its debut.
- October 10, 2024 13:14
Tata Group stocks in focus
Shares outlook as at 1.13 pm
Tata Investment Corporation (9.70%)
Tata Chemicals (5.59%)
Tata Elxsi (2.12%)
Nelco (1.19%)
- October 10, 2024 12:52
Ratan Tata: The dogs lose a best friend
Does Goa know that business leader and friend of the “streeties” industrialist Rata Tata has passed away?
The pup who came from, well Goa, leads the pack in the Tata communication on the renovated Bombay House, and was known to be a favourite of Ratan Tata.
“The headquarters of the Tata group, Bombay House, is also the home of a few of our best friends. In fact, they are the only denizens who can walk in without an access card,” said the communication adding that “Street dogs have always found a welcoming home at Bombay House.”
Abodh Aras, Chief Executive Officer of Welfare of Strays Dogs told businessline, “Mr Tata gave dogs in the neighbourhood the respect they deserve, long before it became woke. He was a pioneer in other fields, but he was a pioneer in this also. Even in the old Bombay House, street dogs used to walk in and out.”
- October 10, 2024 12:12
Tata Group stocks in focus: Shares outlook as at 12 noon
Tata Investment Corporation (10.46%)
Tata Chemicals (5.94%)
Tata Elxsi (2.37%)
Nelco (2.49%)
Tata Power Company (2.03%)
The Indian Hotels (1.72%)
Tata Technologies (1.35%)
Tata Communications (0.70%)
TCS (0.70%)
Voltas (0.21%)
Tata Steel (0.11%)
In negative trends
Trent (-1.66%)
Titan (-1.11%)
Tata Motors (-0.62%)
Tata Consumer Products (-0.23%)
- October 10, 2024 11:50
Ratan Tata news: Why Ratan Tata didn’t receive the Bharat Ratna
As India grapples with the profound loss of its beloved industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, a powerful wave of emotion swept on social media. Politicians and leaders from India Inc are rallying together, urging the government to posthumously bestow upon him the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour the country can offer. Yet, in striking contrast to the accolades being sought, Tata himself had always downplayed the need for such honors.
- October 10, 2024 11:44
Tata Communications stock in focus: Tata Communications and Palo Alto Networks collaborate for cloud and network security
Tata Communications stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,952.30 as at 11.42 am.
Tata Communications recently announced a collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity firm, to deliver cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises.
According to the company, the offering will combine the Palo Alto Networks’ technologies with its digital fabric of solutions and industry expertise across network and cloud security, cyber threat detection and response, security assessment, and consulting services to address the evolving cyber threat landscape.
“Tata Communications has been our partner for many years. As the partnership evolved, about 1.5 years ago, their leadership committed and expressed an interest to elevate it to a strategic level. The objective is for them to leverage our technology. This partnership is fantastic because it’s bringing the best of breed from a network and cybersecurity perspective to address customer needs,” said Michelle Saw, VP of GTM and Ecosystems, JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks.
She explained that Tata Communications has a global reach beyond the JAPAC region in geographies like India and America.
- October 10, 2024 11:16
Tata Consultancy stock in focus: TCS calls off press conference for Q2 results
- October 10, 2024 11:16
Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra announces one-day state mourning; TCS calls off press conference for Q2 results
Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, have announced one-day state mourning on Thursday to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 last night.
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde said, “The gem of India, Ratan Tata, is no more. This is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharashtra and has helped thousands. Ratan Tata was the Kohinoor of our country. He contributed immensely to the nation; he was a ‘desh bhakt’ and ‘desh premi.’”
Tata’s mortal remains would be taken to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, where the public can pay their last respects from 10:30 am to 3:30pm.
Tata Consultancy Services, which is announcing its quarterly results today, has cancelled the press conference scheduled for later in the evening. The company will, however, issue a press release on the same.
- October 10, 2024 10:44
Ratan Tata – farewell to a man we admire, adore and love
The news of Ratan Tata’s passing away has impacted so many of us personally. There is, suddenly, a void in our lives. Because for millions of Indians, he was not just the man who had been Chairman of the Tata group or the leading face of Indian industry. To so many of us, he was much more - a role model, a man we admired for all the values that he represented, a man we loved for all that he gave to the nation at large.
One of my college professors encapsulated our feelings when he wrote to me this morning – “There are many peaks in the world but there is only one Everest. There are many industrialists in the world but there is only one Ratan.”
Harish Bhat writes
(Harish Bhat is an Advisor and Director at the Tata group. He was previously the Brand Custodian at Tata Sons)
- October 10, 2024 10:39
TCS stock in news: Markets open positive; eyes on TCS results
TCS is scheduled to declare its results today.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said: “TCS officially kicks off India’s Q2 earnings season today, with expectations of a modest single-digit rise in its topline and bottom-line compared to the September quarter of FY24. Tata Elxsi will also announce its earnings for the July-September quarter. Internationally, markets are watching the US CPI data on October 10 and PPI on October 11. “
KS Badri Narayanan writes
- October 10, 2024 10:29
Ratan Tata dies: India mourns the passing of Ratan Tata
Tributes poured in from political leaders and peers in the industry, praising Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership, integrity, and commitment to social responsibility.
- October 10, 2024 10:28
Ratan Tata passes away at 86
Ratan Naval Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India’s most revered industrialists, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86.
- October 10, 2024 10:25
Tata Group stocks in focus: Tata Investment stock rallies 12%, Trent down by 1%
Tata Investment Corporation (12.04%)
Tata Elxsi (3.34%)
Nelco (2.86%)
Tata Technologies (2.84%)
Tata Chemicals (5.04%)
Tata Power Company (2.84%)
The Indian Hotels (2.41%)
Voltas (1.12%)
Titan (0.90%)
Tata Communications (0.85%)
Tata Steel (0.79%)
TCS (0.61%)
Tata Consumer Products (0.62%)
Trent (-1.15%)
Tata Motors (-0.11%)
- October 10, 2024 09:55
Stock market today: Tata Steel among top gainers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
L&T (1.62%), Power Grid (1.59%), M&M (1.46%), Tata Steel (1.28%), Axis Bank (1.22%)
Top losers:
Adani Enterprises (-2.38%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.71%), Cipla (-0.62%), Trent (-0.56%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-0.54%)
