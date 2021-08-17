RateGain files for ₹400 crore IPO

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Software as a Service (SaaS) player, RateGain Travel Technologies is set to invest in new ‘post-covid-19-era-ready’ artificial intelligence products for the travel and hospitality industry. The company disclosed this in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, filed with SEBI for an Initial Public Offering of ₹400 crore. US private equity firm TA Associates is set to make a partial exit through the IPO.
The promoter of the company Bhanu Chopra is also selling some of his shares.
“We are proposing to invest in new artificial intelligence products for the travel and hospitality industry, which was not prevailing in the pre-COVID-19 era,” it said in its DRHP document. According to RateGain, this new category of products has evolved due to change in the overall business environment of the hospitality and travel industry.
“Post COVID-19, the travel industry is functioning in a different model and customer’s preference now requires more automation, real-time intelligence and advanced forecasting techniques, such as information on COVID-19 cases, demand as per new restrictions etc.”
Since there has been a new trend in the industry and it no longer depends on the historical static data, it explained, adding that “we believe that there is a need to develop new products or investment in technologies which can create new products at the intersection of existing products.”
The travel services company also said that it will use the net proceeds towards repayment of a loan availed by its subsidiary RateGain UK from Silicon Valley Bank.
