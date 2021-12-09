RateGain Travel issuesubscribed 17.4 times

The initial public offering of RateGain Travel Technologies was subscribed 17.41 times on the last day of the issue opening. The IPO received bids for 30.20 crore shares against 1.735 crore shares on offer.

While the non-institutional investors portion received an overwhelming response by getting subscribed 42.04 times, quotas for retail investors and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 8.08 times and 8.42 times, respectively. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.37 times. The ₹1,335-crore RateGain Travel IPO came out with a price band of ₹405-425. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹375 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.26 crore shares