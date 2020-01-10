Stocks

Rating upgrade may lift Torrent Power

| Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

Shares of Torrent Power may remain in focus, as Crisil has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities of the company to Crisil AA/Stable from Crisil AA-/Stable and reaffirmed its rating on the short-term bank facilities and commercial paper at Crisil A1+. The upgrade factors in the PPA adoption by Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission by the Unosugen 278-MW plant with TPL’s distribution business, which would help it cover the fixed charges.

Published on January 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shriram Transport Finance raises around ₹3,556 cr via bond issue