Rating upgrade may lift Torrent Power

Shares of Torrent Power may remain in focus, as Crisil has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities of the company to Crisil AA/Stable from Crisil AA-/Stable and reaffirmed its rating on the short-term bank facilities and commercial paper at Crisil A1+. The upgrade factors in the PPA adoption by Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission by the Unosugen 278-MW plant with TPL’s distribution business, which would help it cover the fixed charges.