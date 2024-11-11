RattanIndia Enterprises Limited announced today the launch of Neomate, a new stationery brand offering premium products at affordable prices through its wholly-owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited. The products are now available on Amazon.in with prices starting at ₹160.

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited were trading at ₹70.12 up by ₹0.30 or 0.43 per cent on the NSE today at 11.20 am.

The product line includes desk organizers, reusable whiteboard stickers, dual-tip markers with triangular grips, and acrylic paint markers available in 12 and 24 color sets. The company is targeting students, artists, and professionals with this new range.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., emphasized the brand’s focus on combining premium quality with affordability in the stationery segment.

RattanIndia Enterprises, a publicly listed company, operates as the growth platform for RattanIndia Group’s new-age businesses. The company’s portfolio includes electric mobility venture Revolt Motors, e-commerce platform Cocoblu Retail, lifestyle brand Neobrands, fintech company WeFin, and drone business Neosky.

The launch marks RattanIndia’s entry into India’s stationery market, expanding its presence in the consumer goods sector through its subsidiary Neobrands Limited.