RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, a publicly listed company, has announced the launch of its newest brand, Kalaanj, through its subsidiary Neobrands Limited. Kalaanj is an Indian ethnic wear brand focused on offering a captivating collection of diverse prints and styles for women.

The debut collection features stunning prints, from floral and vibrant multicolor designs to timeless Jaipuri patterns. Blending Indian heritage with contemporary elegance, it offers modern silhouettes like straight-line Salwar Kurta Sets and chic Co-Ord sets.

Kalaanj caters to a wide range of sizes, from S to 2XL. The brand is committed to using high-quality fabrics that ensure comfort and longevity, making the collection suitable for festive occasions, casual outings, and everything in between.

Kalaanj will be exclusively available on Amazon, allowing customers across the country to conveniently browse and purchase their favorite pieces with just a few clicks and have them delivered straight to their doorstep.

“We’re excited to introduce Kalaanj, a brand that reimagines the beauty of traditional Indian prints for today’s woman,” said Ms. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises. “Kalaanj is a celebration of India’s rich textile legacy, beautifully expressed through exquisite and wearable designs that resonate with the modern woman.”