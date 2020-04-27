RBI lending window to resurrect investors confidence in MFs

The RBI move to open a special liquidity facility of ₹50,000 crore for the mutual fund industry will rebuild investors’ confidence which was shattered after Franklin Templeton’s decision to shut six of its debt schemes.

Nilesh Shah, Chairman, Association of Mutual Funds in India, said the liquidity facility provided by the RBI is a good confidence-building measure among mutual fund investors and also helps in normal functioning of markets..

Barring four fund houses which have collectively taken ₹4,428 crore loan, as on April 23, none of the other mutual fund houses have any borrowings. Moreover, the loan availed is meagre considering the overall AUM of the MF industry and is a small percentage of the ₹50,000-crore lending window opened by the RBI, he said.

Nimesh Shah, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC, said the move will reduce the stress being built in the corporate bond segment. However, he said the deflationary environment has pulled down prices across asset classes and made investments in debt assets more attractive now.

“Our experienced fixed income team has ensured better risk adjusted returns across fixed income schemes even during Covid times,” he added.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, said the closure of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton had eroded the confidence of investors to a large extent and more redemptions are expected, leading to liquidity problems for the mutual fund industry, when many of them already have negative cash in debt funds. More than a crisis of liquidity, it is a crisis of confidence. The RBI measure will alleviate fears in the minds of investors and dissuade many from getting into the redemption mode, he said.

However, the after effects of the low-rated credit risk fund portfolios may haunt the mutual funds due the economic slowdown and the resultant sluggishness in economic activity emanating from the pandemic, he added.

George HeberJoseph, CEO, ITI Mutual Fund, said the brilliant move by the RBI will bring confidence to mutual fund investors and help calm down the corporate debt market.