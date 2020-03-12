Stocks

RBI may announce liquidity-boosting steps to soothe markets

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

RBI eyeing liquidity-boosting steps to soothe markets. File Photo   -  Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce liquidity-boosting measures to help stabilise financial markets which have fallen sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Thursday.

The official, who did not want to be identified, also said that policymakers have not yet made a call on whether to make any off-cycle interest rate changes. “The RBI will look to push more liquidity in the market and ease repayment issues to sectors that have been disrupted by supply chains being broken down,” the official said.

