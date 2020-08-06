REC (₹106.7): Buy

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level of ₹100. Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock at current levels. In late March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹79 and halted the sharp fall. Subsequently the stock reversed direction triggered by positive divergence on the daily indicator and has been in a medium term uptrend since March low.
Following a short-term corrective decline the stock took support at around ₹100 in late July and again in early August. The stock's recent gain has conclusively breached the 21- as well as 50-day moving averages and the short-term down trend-line decisively. The daily relative strength index is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is charting higher in the neutral region. The significant long-term support at ₹100 had cushioned the stock well in the recent times. It appears to have resumed the medium term uptrend.
The daily price rate of change indicator is likely to enter the positive territory. The near-term stance is bullish. The stock can extend the up-move and reach the price targets of ₹111 and ₹113.5 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹104.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...