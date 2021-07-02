REIT/InVITs: Lot size cut could be a game changer

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Real estate investments are becoming more bite-sized, thanks to market regulator SEBI which has taken an important decision for the development of products. So, year 2021 could be path breaking for REITs/InVITs, at a time when investors are looking to diversify their portfolios beyond equities after a gravity-defying rally in the past few years.
In a recent board meet, the Securities and Exchange Board of India made an amendment to InVITs/REITs regulations for revision in minimum subscription and trading lot. Accordingly, for publicly issued REITs and InvITs, the revised minimum application value was brought down within the range of ₹10,000-15,000 and the trading lot to one unit.
Currently, Embassy REIT, MindSpace REIT, Brookfield India REIT, IRB InVIT and PowerGrid InVIT are available.
The decision to cut entry amount is significant, as it will allow small retail investors to take part in these products, which were craving for liquidity till now. Previously, the minimum investment used to be ₹50,000-60,000.
This was quite high because, today, mutual fund SIPs come as low as ₹100/500 per month, while minimum lump sum investment in MFs is around ₹5,000.
Immediately after SEBI's announcement, India's first listed REIT — Embassy REIT — reduced the trading lot size to one unit from the current 200 units.
Real estate investment trusts/infrastructure investment trusts are like mutual funds. They collect funds from investors to buy and manage income-generating real estate/infrastructure assets such as roads, transmission towers, wind, solar, ports, airports, telecom, etc. REITs/InvITs will issue and allot units to investors that would be listed and traded on the stock exchanges akin to equity or exchange traded funds. While REITs, under current norm, can invest up to 20 per cent in under-construction assets, InvITs (through public issue) can invest up to 10 per cent in under-construction assets.
REITs and InvITs allow sponsors to monetise revenue-generating real estate and infrastructure assets (directly or through special purpose vehicles) while enabling unit holders to invest in these assets without actually owning them.
The timing of the SEBI decision to reduce the market lot comes at a crucial time, as more companies are planning to launch InVITs and REITs, especially from PSU stable such as NHAI, GAIL, HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil. Fund-starved private players are also expected to launch REITs and InVITs.
According to JLL, a professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management, India’s current office markets across seven major cities have potential space of 284 million sq. ft that could be securitised with an estimated value of $36 billion (₹2.63 lakh crore).
Though the SEBI move is the first major step in the right direction, investment trusts/sponsors, exchanges, mutual funds and index providers should launch innovative products to attract a wider class of investors. Besides, there should be stable regulations, especially on the taxation front.
Another key worry for investors is corporate governance and transparency. If the sponsor adheres to strong ethics, REIT and InVITs will attract not only global investors but even retail and AIFs who are looking to gain a greater a share of India’s economic growth story.
“The existence of robust securitised ownership offers an efficient pathway to accessing a real asset marketplace growing in value by 12 per cent annually. REITs and InvITs can help build prosperous communities with the potential to enrich hundreds of millions of lives across the sub-continent,” said PwC.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...