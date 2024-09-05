Reliance Industries Share Price/ RIL share price Updates for September 5, 2024: Shares of Reliance Industries closed 1% lower on Thursday. The company’s board has approved 1:1 bonus issue on September 5, 2024. In addition, Reliance Industries has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the Government said on Wednesday.
- September 05, 2024 15:42
Reliance Industries stock closing figures: Reliance Industries shares close 1% lower
Reliance Industries stock declined by 1.26% on the NSE to close among top losers in the Nifty 50 pack at ₹2,991.
On the BSE, the stock closed lower by 1.41% at ₹2,987.15.
- September 05, 2024 15:30
Reliance Industries in focus
RIL board has approved increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 15,000 crore to Rs. 50,000 crore
- September 05, 2024 15:28
Reliance Industries stock in focus: RIL board approves forfeiture
The board of Reliance Industries has also approved forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company on which call money remains unpaid. The forfeiture will be effected in case the payment of call money is not made on or before September 20, 2024.
- September 05, 2024 15:25
Reliance Industries board approves 1:1 bonus issue
RIL stock trades at ₹2,992.95 on the NSE, down by 1.19%
- September 05, 2024 15:05
Reliance Industries stock outlook as at 3 pm: Shares of RIL trade among top losers of Nifty 50 pack
Reliance Industries stock declined 1.65% on the NSE to trade at ₹2,979 as at 3 pm.
- September 05, 2024 14:05
Reliance Industries share price update: Reliance Industries stock outlook as at 2 pm
Reliance Industries stock slipped 0.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,007.60 as at 2 pm.
- September 05, 2024 13:31
Reliance Industries’ total market cap is at ₹20,37,897.84 crore.
- September 05, 2024 13:07
Reliance Industries share price today: Reliance Industries stock outlook
Reliance Industries stock trades at ₹3,017.40 on the NSE, down by 0.39%.
On the BSE, the stock slipped 0.44% to trade at ₹3,016.50.
- September 05, 2024 12:09
Reliance Industries stock trades at ₹3,027.95 on the NSE as at 12.05 pm.
- September 05, 2024 11:09
Reliance Industries Stock Outlook as at 11 am: Trades flat
Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹3,026.30 as at 11.08 am.
- September 05, 2024 10:20
- September 05, 2024 10:13
Reliance Industries in focus: RIL board will meet today to consider bonus issue
Reliance Industries board will meet today, September 5, 2024, to consider and approve an issue of bonus shares to shareholders in the ratio of 1:1.
- September 05, 2024 10:12
RIL stock in focus: Reliance Industries stock featured among stocks that will see some action today
Reliance Industries Limited has been granted approval to set up a battery manufacturing facility for up to 10 GW under the Rs 3,620 crore-Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage, the government said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had received bids from seven bidders under global tender for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing, with a maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore, announced on January 24, 2024.
- September 05, 2024 10:10
Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE trading at ₹3,033.50 as at 10 am.
