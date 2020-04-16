Broker's call: Reliance Industries (Buy)

Anand Rathi

Reliance Industries (Buy)

CMP: ₹1,150.05

Target: ₹1,390

RIL is India’s largest and most profitable private sector company and continued to be a significant global player in the integrated energy value chain while establishing leadership positions in the retail and digital services business in India.

The two consumer businesses now collectively contribute about 36 per cent to the operating profits (9M-FY20), up from about 2 per cent five years ago and the management is targeting their share to be 50 per cent in the next few years.

Key takeaways: a) RIL and Saudi Aramco have agreed to a non-binding letter of intent (LOI), wherein the latter may acquire a 20 per cent stake in the ‘oil-to-chemicals’ division at an enterprise

value of $75 billion.

b) RIL have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in their consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. The company will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years which will result in significant value unlocking.

c) The ongoing lockdown should have limited impact on Reliance Jio as telecom companies are expected to see recharge upgrades given the increase in data consumption. While this may partly be impacted by low new subscribers and physical store recharges, it would be cushioned by increase in digital recharges.

