Reliance Industries partly paid shares relist at ₹1,570

Reliance Industries Ltds' partly paid shares relisted on the stock exchanges today at ₹1,570 per share. This is at a discount of ₹619 per share to the full paid-up Reliance Industries stocks at ₹2,189.

The holders of the aforesaid partly paid-up equity shares, whose names appeared on the Register of Members as on May 12 (the Record Date), were required to pay the First Call amount of ₹314.25 per equity share (comprising ₹2.50 towards face value and ₹311.75 towards securities premium) between May 17-31.

"The aggregate amount payable by these shareholders towards First Call was ₹13,281.05 crore. The company has, till May 31, 2021, received ₹13,150.70 crore representing around 99 per cent of the amount due on First Call. The Company has completed the corporate action for credit of 41,77,93,830 - ₹5/- paid-up equity shares. These 41,77,93,830 - ₹5/- paid-up equity shares have been listed and would be available for trading on the Stock Exchanges with effect from June 10, 2021," RIL said in a statement.