Reliance Industries sets new record as stock up

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
With 21 per cent gains in Wednesday’s trading session, the share price of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) registered a new record of rise in a single trading session. Before today, RIL has never hit 20 per cent gains in a single trading day since screen based trading was launched by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in mid-1990s, analysts said.
RIL’s share price gained after global news media reported late evening on Tuesday that Facebook was picking up a 10 per cent stake in its telecoms arm Jio. The deal for the first time would give correct estimates of the worth of Jio, analysts said.
Analysts say, the news also marks that telecoms sector woes may not worsen from here. RIL is the highest weighted stock in Sensex and Nifty and such massive gains in the counter has significant market wide impact. The Sensex and Nifty, which have been on a crash course for more than two weeks now, rose by nearly 8 per cent during the trading session. Sensex gained 2000 points at around 2.15 pm and was trading near 28,800. Nifty index has gained nearly 600 points to touch of high of around 8,400.
“Short sellers may have lost their shirt in the RIL counter today. The company earlier has struck more bigger deals at international level but never has there been such rush that propelled the stock up by 20 per cent. History has shown that whenever RIL scrip has witnessed such violent moves on the up and markets are emerging from a massive fall, the bottom for benchmark stock indices are too close. No short seller will make another attempt to play in RIL in the near future,” said Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI Global Research.
Short-selling in RIL has been high since the company this year said that its estimated $20 billion deal with Saudi's Aramco would be delayed. Markets estimate RIL's total debt to be more than Rs 2lakh crore. Nobody was expecting any big news of a stake sale deal in RIL so soon, Ostwal said.
RIL’s share price hit a high of Rs 1,152 on the BSE and its intra-day low was Rs 951. India is the biggest market for Facebook with 328 million monthly users and the company’s WhatsApp messaging app has 400 million users in the country.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...