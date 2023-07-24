Reliance Industries Limited shares declined by 2 per cent on Monday morning. The company had announced it's first quarter results on Friday.

The consolidated net profit for the June quarter stood at Rs. 16,011 crore, marking an 11 per cent decline compared to the previous year. Similarly, the revenue of ₹2.1 lakh crore represented a 5.3 per cent decrease year-on-year. The oil-to-chemicals business of RIL was a major factor behind the 10.8 per cent drop in net profit from the previous year.

The shares were down by 2 per cent at ₹2,485.50 at 09:46 am on the BSE.